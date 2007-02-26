Cocoa flavanols may help cognitive health

According to data presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a specially developed cocoa, designed to retain naturallyoccurring compounds called flavanols, may have a role in preventing cognitive decline and dementia. The findings suggest that a diet rich in flavanols may improve blood-vessel function, and that these benefits extend to the brain and may therefore have important implications for learning and memory.

Several trials reach same conclusion

Data from several studies were presented at the meeting during a session entitled "The Neurobiology of Chocolate: A mind altering experience?" One trial, conducted by Ian Macdonald and his group at the University of Nottingham Medical School in the UK, revealed that consumption of cocoa resulted in regional changes in blood flow. Dr Macdonald and his team concluded that cocoa flavanols may have therapeutic potential for the treatment of vascular impairments within the brain.