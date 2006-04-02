Codexis and Schering-Plough agree R&D accord

California, USA-based Codexis says it has signed a deal with fellow US firm Schering-Plough to develop a novel synthetic production process for the latter. The collaboration will be based on Codexis' MolecularBreeding technology platform, which enables the creation of superior biological catalysts for use in pharmaceutical processes.

Alan Shaw, Codexis' president, said that the Schering-Plough deal further expands the list of major drugmakers which have recognized the competitive advantage and cost savings that the firm's expertise could provide. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.