Cognition Therapeutics

A clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders.

Company Overview

An American biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. 

Congition's lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule oligomer antagonist that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and binds selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex.



Latest Cognition Therapeutics News

Blow for Cognition as mid-stage Alzheimer's data fail to impress
30 July 2024
Markets think twice about Cognition after mid-stage results
29 June 2023
Despite failure of Lilly's solanezumab, Cognition Therapeutics says trial results support its unique mechanism for Alzheimer's
24 November 2016
