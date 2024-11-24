Cognition Therapeutics

Company Overview

An American biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina.

Congition's lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule oligomer antagonist that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and binds selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex.