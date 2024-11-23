Company P/E Studies "Are Looked At Askance"

Pharmacoeconomic studies conducted by drug manufacturers tend to be looked at askance by doctors because of the perception of bias, Michael D'Souza, chairman of the Kingston & Richmond general practice Multifund, told last week's Financial Times World Pharmaceuticals conference in London.
The feeling is that with company-conducted studies, everything is done to make money and satisfy the shareholders, said Dr D'Souza. He felt it was "very dangerous" for a manufacturer to publish its own estimates of the cost-effectiveness of a product for the medical profession; this should be done by independent organizations.
The Multifund medically managed care option represents the third system for managing health care, the other two being state management and commercial management, said Dr D'Souza, and he felt that while the three should be partners, Multi-funding should orchestrate the combined system for the benefit of patients, payees and providers. The K&R Multifund was set up in 1992, when 80% of general practitioners around Kingston upon Thames near London applied for GP fundholding status simultaneously, with the idea of pooling their management allowances. Multifunding enables doctors to engage a higher-caliber shared management team than any could afford as a singleton fund, and sets out to counteract the ethical problems inherent in fundholding, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze