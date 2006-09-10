Compounded drugs are legal, US court rules

A ruling by a US District Court that compounded drugs are legal has been met with delight by the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists, following an initial decision in May this year.

LD King, the IACP's executive director, described the verdict as "a precedent-setting victory for millions of patients." He said: "Congress, the US Supreme Court and each of the 50 state boards of pharmacy that regulate compounding have long recognized the value of pharmacy compounding, yet the [Food and Drug Administration] has contended for nearly 20 years that compounded medications are illegal. This ruling affirms what the rest of the government and medical establishment have long held - compounding is vital and legal."

