Compounded drugs are legal, US court rules

A ruling by a US District Court that compounded drugs are legal has been met with delight by the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists, following an initial decision in May this year.
LD King, the IACP's executive director, described the verdict as "a precedent-setting victory for millions of patients." He said: "Congress, the US Supreme Court and each of the 50 state boards of pharmacy that regulate compounding have long recognized the value of pharmacy compounding, yet the [Food and Drug Administration] has contended for nearly 20 years that compounded medications are illegal. This ruling affirms what the rest of the government and medical establishment have long held - compounding is vital and legal."
Legal briefs available via the Internet
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze