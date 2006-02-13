Concerta shows promise as ADHD drug

According to a recent study, long-acting formulations of Belgian firm Jansenn-Cilag's Concerta XL (methylphenidate hydrochloride) are more effective than the standard therapy in achieving symptom remission in children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The data, which were published in the Canadian Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, also suggests that patients given the drug experienced a marked reduction in ADHD severity.
The study, which was run as an eight-week, multicenter open-label, randomized assessment of the drug's efficacy in comparison with the standard immediate-release methylphenidate hydrochloride therapy, enrolled 147 patients aged six to 12. Data analysis revealed that 44% of patients taking Concerta achieved complete remission versus 16% of those in the IR-MPH arm. Moreover, at the end of the trial, 83 % of patients in the Concerta group were rated as "very much improved" by clinicians, compared with the 62% who achieved the same rating in the IR-MPH cohort.
Principal study investigator Margaret Steele, an associate professor of psychiatry, pediatric and family medicine at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, said: "the trial suggests that symptom-free remission is possible under usual clinical practice conditions," adding that remission should be regarded as the goal of treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze