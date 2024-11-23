Controversy Over Taiwan Health Law

The legislature of Taiwan (the Republic Of China) has passed into law the Kuomintang government's universal health insurance program, but only following a protracted battle with opposition parties which resulted in a fundamental change in the plan, making it voluntary rather than mandatory. The government's original aim was mandatory coverage of nearly 43% of the population, or about nine million people, who are currently uninsured.
There were immediate demands for the bill to be revised from both government and opposition members. Vice Premier Hsu Li-tel said making the program voluntary would mean an "unbearable" financial burden on the government. The complementary spirit of social security disappears and the government's financial burden will be unthinkably heavy, " he said.
The cabinet has now agreed that action will be taken to reform the law during the next legislative session.
