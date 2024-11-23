Copaxone Launched In The USA, Its Second Market

Multiple sclerosis sufferers in the USA now have a third new treatmentoption available, with the launch of Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) by Teva Marion Partners. The drug is indicated "to reduce the frequency of relapses in patients with relapsing-remitting MS."
Copaxone is the first nonsteroidal, non-interferon-based therapy to be launched in the USA. It is given by subcutaneous injection once a day, and self-administration materials are included with the product at no charge. The two available interferon-based MS treatments, Schering's Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) and Biogen's Avonex (interferon beta-1a) are administered by subcutaneous injection on alternate days, and by intramuscular injection once a week, respectively.
In the USA, the average wholesale price is $824 for a pack of 32 vials of Copaxone, which correlates to an annual cost of around $11,100. In Israel, where Copaxone has already been shipping since the end of 1996, the price to retail pharmacies (excluding VAT) is equivalent to $14,500 for 13 packages of 28 vials, which represents a year's supply. The price of Copaxone is thought to be in line with the the prices of the interferon products, although the latter are hard to pin down due to various discounting practices.
