Copaxone Putting In Strong US Performance

Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) is taking most of the new prescriptionsfor multiple sclerosis therapy in the USA, claims Teva's chief financial officer Dan Suesskind in an interview with Reuters. Copaxone was launched by Teva in the USA earlier this year, and is the first and only alternative to interferon beta therapy for MS.
The company estimates that over 4,000 MS patients in the USA are already being treated with the drug, and that this number is increasing by about 1,000 each month. Nevertheless, with the expense involved in getting the drug to market, the impact of the drug on the 1997 results would not be that great, although a significant contribution is expected next year.
A Lehman Brothers report in July estimated that Copaxone is taking 23% of all new prescriptions, including home health care distribution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze