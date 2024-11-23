Copaxone Putting In Strong US Performance

Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) is taking most of the new prescriptionsfor multiple sclerosis therapy in the USA, claims Teva's chief financial officer Dan Suesskind in an interview with Reuters. Copaxone was launched by Teva in the USA earlier this year, and is the first and only alternative to interferon beta therapy for MS.

The company estimates that over 4,000 MS patients in the USA are already being treated with the drug, and that this number is increasing by about 1,000 each month. Nevertheless, with the expense involved in getting the drug to market, the impact of the drug on the 1997 results would not be that great, although a significant contribution is expected next year.

A Lehman Brothers report in July estimated that Copaxone is taking 23% of all new prescriptions, including home health care distribution.