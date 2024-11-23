Corporate Issues Dog Ex-Glaxo CEO's Bid For Senate

Former Glaxo USA chief executive Charles Sanders faces his first political hurdle on his way to a US Senate seat in the May 7 North Carolina Democratic primary. As with other businessmen who are now entering politics, the opposition is attacking his business practices.

His opponent, Harvey Gantt, has attacked Glaxo's pricing policies and a loophole in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade legislation which, says Mr Gantt, will make Glaxo billions. And the state's sitting Senator, long-time conservative Republican Jesse Helms, has aired a television ad taking issue with Glaxo's policy of extending medical benefits to the domestic partners of unmarried employees, including homosexuals.

Mr Sanders, who the Wall Street Journal reports has already lent his campaign about $1 million from his own funds, is calling for a higher minimum wage and investment in education, as are most businessmen recently entering politics.