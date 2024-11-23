Cortecs International Raises L46 Million

UK-based pharmaceutical delivery system company, Cortecs International, raised L46 million ($71.5 million) in its international placing of shares carried out last month. Under the placing, 12.5 million ordinary shares were placed with institutions in the UK, continental Europe, Japan and the Far East, at a price of 365 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with current ordinary shares on issue. The placing was more than twice oversubscribed.
The funds will finance the bringing forward and development of Cortecs' main therapeutic applications of oral delivery of peptides such as calcitonin and oral delivery of therapeutic vaccines which do not use antibiotics.
"These funds will be utilized to add value for shareholders," said Glen Travers, chairman of Cortecs, "by: completing US trials of oral calcitonin following the granting of our Investigational New Drug application there; taking two further proteins into human studies with our oral peptide delivery systems; extending the oral Pseudomonas therapeutic vaccine Phase II studies into Europe this year; and taking advantage of important opportunities being presented to Cortecs, which utilize our core capabilities in doctors' office diagnostics and oral drug delivery systems."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze