CORTECS' NSAID TARGETING STRATEGY

5 April 1992

Researchers at UK-based Cortecs Limited have published results of studies in volunteers concerning its technology aimed at improving the bioavailability of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

The latest study, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics (1992: 80, 63-73), concerns the targeting of drugs to the enterohepatic circulation and offers the prospect of a new drug delivery technology to enhance the bioavailability of organic anionic therapeutic compounds such as indomethacin and other NSAIDs.

Cortecs notes that the studies show that the new delivery system, utilizing the addition of exogenous bile acids with indomethacin in healthy subjects, stabilizes and increases the bioavailability of the drug to a level that would allow for a dose reduction of up to 50% compared to standard formulations. It adds that this could also provide opportunities for decreased chemical load and loaded side effects.

