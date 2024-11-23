Saturday 23 November 2024

CORTECS TO TEST H PYLORI KIT IN JAPAN

12 June 1994

Cortecs International has entered into a testing agreement with an unnamed Japanese company for its Helisal Rapid Saliva and Rapid Whole Blood Tests, with a view to entering into a distribution agreement for Japan. Cortecs entered into a similar arrangement for Europe with Boehringer Mannheim (Marketletter April 18). The Helisal tests are for doctors' surgeries and will enable diagnosis within a few minutes from a saliva sample or a drop of whole blood for the bacterium Helicobacter pylori.

Cortecs notes that H pylori is now believed to be the most common cause of peptic ulcer, and at present some 35 million people a year, worldwide, are treated with antiulcer drugs, of whom about 70% are likely to be H pylori positive. The company adds that it has also been shown that on conventional therapy, the duodenal ulcer relapse rate is about 80% within one year and almost 100% within two years, but where H pylori has been eradicated, relapse rate is reduced to less than 5%.

Meantime, the companies involved in the antiulcerant market are developing combination products in order to eradicate H pylori at the same time as healing ulcers (Marketletters passim).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze