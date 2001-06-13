Corvas completes enrollment of rNAPc2 Phase II study

Corvas International has completed the planned enrollment of its PhaseIIa safety trial for the propriety injectable anticoagulant, recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2, in patients undergoing elective percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty. Previous studies of the anticoagulant have shown it to be safe and effective in the prevention of deep vein thrombosis following unilateral knee replacement (Marketletter June 26, 2000). The data obtained from the current trial will be used in future studies to evaluate rNAPc2 in patients with acute coronary syndromes, such as unstable angina, and the company also intends to initiate two Phase III trials later this year which will compare rNAPc2 to low molecular weight heparin for the prevention of DVT in patients undergoing major orthopedic surgery.
