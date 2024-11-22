Costlier Drugs Making Running On French Market

High levels of drug consumption in France are well known, but a new survey by the CREDES health economics organization in France, Italy, the UK and Germany into the consumption of drugs in six therapeutic categories shows that high French consumption applies only to certain types of drugs.

The survey showed that the French consume twice as many antibiotics as the British and three times more psychotropics than the Germans. However, in contrast, their consumption of antiulcer agents and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories is average for the four countries.

The study underlines some key facts on drug spending. While Germany, France and Italy have levels of drug spending per capita and per annum which are very similar - respectively 1,843 French francs ($341.36) in 1993, 1,898 francs in 1992 and 1,792 francs in 1991, the UK's per capita figure is only 959 francs.