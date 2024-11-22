Costlier Drugs Making Running On French Market

High levels of drug consumption in France are well known, but a new survey by the CREDES health economics organization in France, Italy, the UK and Germany into the consumption of drugs in six therapeutic categories shows that high French consumption applies only to certain types of drugs.
The survey showed that the French consume twice as many antibiotics as the British and three times more psychotropics than the Germans. However, in contrast, their consumption of antiulcer agents and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories is average for the four countries.
The study underlines some key facts on drug spending. While Germany, France and Italy have levels of drug spending per capita and per annum which are very similar - respectively 1,843 French francs ($341.36) in 1993, 1,898 francs in 1992 and 1,792 francs in 1991, the UK's per capita figure is only 959 francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze