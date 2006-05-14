Cozart awarded L2M DNA sampling kit contract

Oxfordshire, UK-based Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, says that it has won a new contract, under a Framework Arrangement, to supply the Scenesafe Business Unit of the Forensic Science Service with a high-specification assembly operation to provide DNA sampling kits for use within the criminal justice sector. The kits are for use in police custody suites and elsewhere to collect mouth swabs for DNA analysis for entry to the National DNA Database.

The contract commences in June and will run for a maximum period of four years. It is worth approximately L2.0 million ($3.7 million) to Cozart over the four-year period. Cozart will supply Scenesafe with finished DNA sampling kits and each pack is fully traceable from manufacture to end-use by using unique barcode numbers.