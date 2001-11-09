CPS 2001 to build poppy-based pharma factory in Hungary

Hungarian firm Central European Poppy Systems 2001 Rt has started tobuild a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at the Szikszo industrial park in the northern part of the country, with an investment of 2 billion forint ($7.1 million), reports New World Publishing.

According to the firm's chief executive, Miklos Szima Marmarosi, CPS 2001 is owned by private investors and has a registered capital of 58 million forint. It plans to make tranquilizers and morphine from poppies at the new factory, which will initially employ 100 people, with this figure set to rise to 300 from 2004, Mr Marmarosi told the news agency.