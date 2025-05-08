Thursday 8 May 2025

Creyon Bio

A San Diego-based biotech company developing RNA-targeted oligonucleotide therapies for both rare and common diseases.

The company employs its proprietary AI-Powered Oligo Engineering Engine to design and optimize oligonucleotide-based medicines (OBMs), aiming for predictable safety and efficacy profiles. 

In April 2025, Creyon Bio entered into a global licensing and multi-target research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Under this agreement, Creyon received a $13 million upfront payment, comprising cash and equity, and is eligible for over $1 billion in development and commercialization milestone payments. Lilly obtained exclusive rights to lead candidates for each target, assuming responsibility for further research, development, and commercialization upon achieving certain milestones. 

Founded in 2019, Creyon Bio has raised $40 million in seed and Series A funding from investors including DCVC Bio, Lux Capital, Casdin Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, and BioBrit. 

 The company is developing an internal pipeline targeting neuromuscular, central nervous system, and immunologic disorders, with its lead candidate expected to enter clinical trials in the near future. 

Creyon Bio inks deal with Lilly to develop RNA-targeted oligo therapies
30 April 2025
