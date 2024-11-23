Criteria For Revision Of 1984 Waxman-Hatch Act

Any revision of the 1984 Waxman-Hatch legislation must meet the sametests as were satisfied by the original statute, in order that the changes constitute a fair balance of the commercial interests at stake for both generic drug manufacturers and innovator companies, according to Congressman Henry Waxman.
Any such revision must clearly improve on the current law, he told those attending the mid-year meeting of the National Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Anything less than the fair treatment of all interested parties could jeopardize the tremendous benefits which have resulted from the legislation, said Mr Waxman, adding that any revisions which do not meet these criteria would earn his unequivocal opposition.
As for linking the re-authorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act to Food and Drug Administration reform, Mr Waxman said his preference would have been that it be re-authorized free of any extraneous proposals. Because that view has not prevailed, he said, many people have forgotten that PDUFA itself is one of the most effective, proven pieces of FDA reform legislation ever enacted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze