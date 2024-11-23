Croatia's Pliva Plans Expansion

Croatia's leading drugmaker Pliva, which last year was privatized andgained a London Stock Exchange listing, says it plans to boost investment for expansion and development, and has allotted 500 kuna ($ ) for this purpose.
Speaking at the company's general meeting, chief executive Zeljiko Covic said Pliva would continue to rely largely on its own resources. He noted a new azithromycin plant near Zagreb and two other drug factories in Zagreb and Trogir, as well as a new research institute as the four main expansion projects.
He added that the company will also push forward projects that are being developed after patenting seven new molecules last year, and said Pliva is "proud to be the only company in this part of Europe with our own molecule." Investment is expected to rise to 7%-7.5% of total sales by the end of the millennium.
