Crucell and Vaxin developing new type of vaccines

Crucell of the Netherlands and Vaxin, a Birmingham, Alabama, USA-basedcompany, have signed an agreement to jointly develop new types of vaccines that will be suitable to be administered to patients in a non-invasive way. The companies said that their aim is to produce vaccines "which make injections obsolete."
The project will combine Crucell's PER.C6 cell line and related vaccination technology with Vaxin's skin delivery system for vaccines, known as EasyVax. This enables the development of new antiviral vaccines that can be administered non-invasively to the surface of the skin using a patch, the firms said, adding that this vaccination system "eliminates pain and potential contamination."
Crucell and Vaxin will develop two antiviral vaccines and will share costs and profits. One of the diseases targeted for vaccination development is rabies, which kills 60,000-80,000 people in Asia each year.
