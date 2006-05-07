Crucell discusses corporate strategy and product pipeline at 2006 analyst briefing

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell, a specialist in the development of vaccines and antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases, held an operations update briefing for analysts, in its home city of Leiden, Holland, on April 27. The meeting, which took place at Crucell's corporate headquarters, laid out the firm's corporate strategy and provided information about its current R&D programs, in addition to discussing product sales figures and issuing a financial outlook for the remainder of 2006.

Strategic focus and acquisitions

The firm said that its strategy is to concentrate on the development of vaccines for the rapidly growing infectious diseases market, but also stressed that it is actively positioning its PER.C6 technology for use in the production of therapeutic antibody and protein products, particularly in the field of blood protein-related diseases.