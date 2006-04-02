Crucell sells Rhein Biotech to Dynavax

Netherlands-based biotechnology group Crucell says it plans to sell its biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing business, Rhein Biotech GmbH, in an all-cash transaction of around 10.0 million euros ($12.0 million) to USA company Dynavax Technologies.
Rhein Biotech GmbH is a part Rhein Biotech NV, a company 93% owned by Swiss firm Berna Biotech, which Crucell recently acquired for 591.0 million Swiss francs ($451.1 million; Marketletters passim). Crucell says that the divestment is an important step towards aligning its portfolio of activities with its strategic priorities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze