Cuba "Forced To Buy European Drugs"

Anthony Kirkpatrick of South Florida's College of Medicine has claimed that Cuba is being forced to invest in the purchase of 32 medicines from Europe when they could be purchased from the USA at about one-tenth of the European cost, reports the Havana-based Granma International journal. Cuba is unable to import medicines from the USA because of US economic sanctions.

Dr Kirkpatrick condemned his country's restrictions on the sale of medicines to Cuba, says the report.

Meantime, Spanish and Cuban officials signed a biopharmaceutical industry cooperation in Havana last month, the journal also reports. The two countries will exchange expertise in the field and may set up joint production projects.