Cuba "Forced To Buy European Drugs"

Anthony Kirkpatrick of South Florida's College of Medicine has claimed that Cuba is being forced to invest in the purchase of 32 medicines from Europe when they could be purchased from the USA at about one-tenth of the European cost, reports the Havana-based Granma International journal. Cuba is unable to import medicines from the USA because of US economic sanctions.
Dr Kirkpatrick condemned his country's restrictions on the sale of medicines to Cuba, says the report.
Meantime, Spanish and Cuban officials signed a biopharmaceutical industry cooperation in Havana last month, the journal also reports. The two countries will exchange expertise in the field and may set up joint production projects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze