Cuba "making AIDS cocktail with US drugs"

Cuban President Fidel Castro has said the country is making an HIV/AIDStreatment cocktail with patented US drugs, although he did not specify which products are involved.
In a speech to senior Cuban officials that was later broadcast on television, Pres Castro took issue with pharmaceutical companies which are trying to protect patents for AIDS drugs. He also strongly supported South Africa and Brazil for allowing local companies to make generic versions of the HIV/AIDS cocktail.
Later in his speech, the President said Cuba might also manufacture and export other US products, as well as drugs. He likened the patent violations to the US court approving the distribution of rum under the Havana Club brand, which is Cuban.
