Curevo Vaccine, founded in 2017 and based in Bothell, Washington, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. The company's lead candidate, amezosvatein (also known as CRV-101), is a non-mRNA, adjuvanted subunit vaccine designed to prevent shingles (herpes zoster) in adults and chickenpox (varicella) in children. Amezosvatein targets glycoprotein E (gE) on the varicella-zoster virus, a strategy proven to elicit a strong immune response. ​

In March 2025, Curevo completed a $110 million Series B financing round led by Medicxi, with participation from OrbiMed, HBM Healthcare Investments, Sanofi Ventures, and existing investors. The funds are allocated to advance amezosvatein through an extension of the Phase 2 program, enrolling an additional 640 participants, including adults over age 70, to finalize dose selection ahead of Phase 3 trials. This extension trial is expected to commence in mid-2025. ​

In January 2024, Curevo reported positive topline results from a Phase 2 trial involving 876 participants aged 50 and older. The study demonstrated that amezosvatein met all primary endpoints, showing non-inferiority to Shingrix in terms of humoral immune response. Additionally, amezosvatein exhibited lower rates of solicited local and systemic adverse events compared to Shingrix.