Current Influences On US Pharma Industry: Analyst

In the USA, the pharmaceutical industry is positively affected by threeevents, according to Hemant Shah of HKS & Company.
First, the Clinton health care program was one of the best things that ever happened to the drug industry, he told the Marketletter, because its miserable failure has meant that it is now hard for any politician to take on health care reform in any meaningful way. The best thing for the industry is for the market to remain non-transparent and fragmented, he said, so that the consumer must, and because the insurance system is paying for medication is usually willing to, use a brand-name drug rather than a generic made by the same company in the same factory.
The second factor also stems from the failure of health care reform. Had there been reform, managed care companies would have gotten enormous power, said Mr Shah, and when that did not happen, managed care tried to implement formularies. This too failed, and drug companies realized that they no longer had to offer rebates or discounts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze