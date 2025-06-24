Tuesday 24 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

A UK-based biopharma company developing and commercializing treatments for rare genetic diseases.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cambridge, with U.S. operations in Boston, the company emphasizes small-molecule therapeutics that address both metabolic and neurological conditions. Its portfolio targets a range of underserved indications, including urea cycle disorders, phenylketonuria, and hereditary spastic paraplegia.

In June 2025, Cycle received FDA approval for HARLIKU (nitisinone) tablets for alkaptonuria (AKU), a rare metabolic disorder characterized by buildup of homogentisic acid. HARLIKU is the first therapy specifically approved for AKU in the U.S., representing a milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. 

Latest Cycle Pharmaceuticals News

FDA nod for Cycle Pharma’s Harliku for alkaptonuria
20 June 2025
Vanda Pharma rejects unsolicited takeover bids
20 June 2024
Cycle seeks to onboard Vanda for $466 million
6 June 2024
