Company Overview

In August 2024, Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) and Cyclo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTH) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the two companies to focus on the development of Trappsol Cyclo.

Cyclo's lead therapeutic asset, Trappsol Cyclo, is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. As of Q3 2024, it is being evaluated in clinical trials for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder and Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible, progressive neurological disorder.