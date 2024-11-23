Cypress To Continue PROSORBA Trial

Cypress Bioscience is to continue its trial of the PROSORBA column inrheumatoid arthritis, following a recommendation from an independent US Data Safety and Monitoring Board which reviewed interim results from the first 63 severe refractory RA patients in a pivotal trial.
Cypress instructed the DSMB to evaluate the product based on its safety profile and a set efficacy threshold. The company remains blinded to the results, but will continue the trial, which it expects to complete by the end of 1998. The DSMB has recommended that the second interim analysis be conducted once 90 patients have been treated, with about 250 patients in total expected to be enrolled.
PROSORBA is already approved in the USA for the treatment of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. An approval for the treatment of RA would mean entry into an estimated $2 billion market.
