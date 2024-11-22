Czech Company News

Spolana Neratovice, the producer of drugs and chemicals in Neratovice in the central Bohemia region of the Czech Republic, recorded gross profit for 1994 of 350 million koruna ($13.1 million), according to the CTK news agency's Business News. First quarter 1995 exports amounted to 97 million koruna.

- Rhone-Poulenc, the French drugs and chemicals group, achieved turnover of 850 million koruna ($31.6 million) in the Czech Republic for 1994, the news agency reports. Sales for the current year are expected to increase to 1 billion koruna.