Czech Medicine Spending Rises

The Czech Ministry of health says medicines consumption reached 5 billion koruna ($178.5 million) by value in the first quarter of 1994, up 58% on first-quarter 1993, reports the Business News of the Czech CTK news agency. The start of 1994 was marked by a sharp rise in prescription numbers, putting the Czech republic first in Europe per capita.
Czech drug prices rose 7.5% in the quarter, while drugs imported from the Slovak Republic rose 6% and those from elsewhere were up 8%, says the agency. Since mid-July, a new system divides drugs into those paid for in full or part by insurance and those paid for by consumers, it adds.
Other reports from CTK Business News: - Czech production of drugs and chemicals rose 5% in the first half of 1994 over first-half 1993. Prices of medical and sanitary products rose only slightly during the period, with little change seen in prices from May to June.
