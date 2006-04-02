Czech pharma group MAFS calls for EU action on drug categorization

Continuing the fight between drugmakers and health officials, MAFS, the International Association of Pharmaceuticals Companies in the Czech Republic, is amending its complaint to the European Commission over the country's "non-transparent" medicines categorization process, a move that could result in penalties for the Czech Republic (Marketletters passim). It claims that the medicine categorization process breaches European Union legislation, and that a law just passed by Parliament does nothing to improve the situation.
"We supplemented the complaint with new facts," said MAFS executive director Jana Mikotova, adding that the association's amended complaint basically states that the Czech government has done nothing to rectify the process, reports Pavla Kozakova, writing in the Czech Business Weekly.
The categorization commission, an advisory body to Health Minister David Rath, launched a new round of classifications last month, and is still deliberating on which medicines can be covered by insurance companies and how the costs will be covered
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze