Friday 22 November 2024

Czech pharma group MAFS calls for EU action on drug categorization

2 April 2006

Continuing the fight between drugmakers and health officials, MAFS, the International Association of Pharmaceuticals Companies in the Czech Republic, is amending its complaint to the European Commission over the country's "non-transparent" medicines categorization process, a move that could result in penalties for the Czech Republic (Marketletters passim). It claims that the medicine categorization process breaches European Union legislation, and that a law just passed by Parliament does nothing to improve the situation.

"We supplemented the complaint with new facts," said MAFS executive director Jana Mikotova, adding that the association's amended complaint basically states that the Czech government has done nothing to rectify the process, reports Pavla Kozakova, writing in the Czech Business Weekly.

The categorization commission, an advisory body to Health Minister David Rath, launched a new round of classifications last month, and is still deliberating on which medicines can be covered by insurance companies and how the costs will be covered

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze