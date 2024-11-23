Czech Pharma Producer Prices Down

The Czech Statistical Office says producer prices of drug companies inthe Czech Republic fell 0.5% in 1996 compared to 1995, against a 4.8% rise in producer prices for Czech industry as a whole, reports CTK Business News.
CTK also reports that:
- the Czech Komercni Bank and the ITI Bank of Mongolia have signed an agreement for the provision of export credit lines, which should substantially increase Czech exports to Mongolia. Bilateral trade was worth only $6.8 million in the first nine months of 1996, but drugs are one of the main Czech exports to Mongolia.
