Friday 11 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Dark Blue Therapeutics

A precision oncology company developing therapies that exploit novel cancer vulnerabilities.

Dark Blue Therapeutics, based in Oxford, UK, is developing precision oncology therapies that exploit novel cancer vulnerabilities, with a lead focus on MLLT1/3 degraders for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and certain solid tumors. The company is advancing its first-in-class, orally available MLLT1/3 program toward clinical trials, targeting cancers driven by dysregulation of the YEATS domain, a critical epigenetic reader implicated in oncogenesis.

The biotech launched in 2022 with a £75 million ($90 million) Series A led by Forbion and supported by Oxford Science Enterprises, M Ventures, and Bristol Myers Squibb. The financing is fueling the development of a growing pipeline that includes additional small molecule degraders and other precision therapies aimed at epigenetic and transcriptional targets commonly mutated in cancer.

In April 2025, Dark Blue appointed industry veteran Edwin Moses as Chairman to guide the company through its transition to clinical-stage development. 

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More Dark Blue Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

German recommendation for Moderna’s mRESVIA RSV jab
Biotechnology
German recommendation for Moderna’s mRESVIA RSV jab
11 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Australia’s PBS cemented in the healthcare system
11 April 2025
Biotechnology
Data backs Darzalex quadruplet therapy as foundational standard of care for NDMM
11 April 2025
Biotechnology
Phase III trial shows substantial survival advantage for Imdelltra
11 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Roche-Zealand alliance could shake up obesity market
11 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sun Pharma up after US Appeals Court paves way for alopecia drug
11 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
CMS seeks to end duplicated Medicaid spending
11 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze