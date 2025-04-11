Dark Blue Therapeutics, based in Oxford, UK, is developing precision oncology therapies that exploit novel cancer vulnerabilities, with a lead focus on MLLT1/3 degraders for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and certain solid tumors. The company is advancing its first-in-class, orally available MLLT1/3 program toward clinical trials, targeting cancers driven by dysregulation of the YEATS domain, a critical epigenetic reader implicated in oncogenesis.

The biotech launched in 2022 with a £75 million ($90 million) Series A led by Forbion and supported by Oxford Science Enterprises, M Ventures, and Bristol Myers Squibb. The financing is fueling the development of a growing pipeline that includes additional small molecule degraders and other precision therapies aimed at epigenetic and transcriptional targets commonly mutated in cancer.

In April 2025, Dark Blue appointed industry veteran Edwin Moses as Chairman to guide the company through its transition to clinical-stage development.