DDT's New Global Pharma Market Review 1994

Working closely with pharmaceutical companies around the world, UK-based Definitive Data Tactics Ltd has now published its 1994 Global Pharmaceutical Market Review. This two-volume covers total company pharmaceutical five-year sales and forecasts (through pharmacies and hospitals) by country, by therapy class and by product and molecule.

Howard Cox, who developed the idea and who heads up DDT, told the Marketletter his prime focus is to supply accurate data at reasonable cost on a timely basis. His Global Review will never be able to compete with the "excellent detail supplied by other much larger information vendors because of the considerable cost in setting up such channels of collection," he admitted.

However, he pointed out that while most of the larger corporations might be adequately serviced by established pharmaceutical data sources, many medium or small-sized organizations cannot afford to buy (or are prevented from buying) these data, but still require topline summary data for effective planning, and this is what his review provides.