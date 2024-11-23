Decline In French Drug Sales, Health Spend

Growth in medicine sales in French pharmacies fell during the summer. During January-August they rose 3% compared with 5% in first-half 1996; the only weaker growth rate registered worldwide was in Japan, at 2%.
Meantime, French health fund spending declined 0.4% in September after stabilizing in August, reports the leading fund, the CNAM. Spending on drug prescriptions alone dipped 0.4% compared with a rise in August of 0.4%, and medical fees were down 0.5% in September.
The CNAM says the trend over the last four months considerably reduces the risk of overshooting the government's spending growth limit of 2.1% in general medical practice. Public-sector hospital spending dipped 0.3% in September, and that of the clinics fell 1.2%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze