Degussa Acquires Muro In USA

German chemical and pharmaceutical group Degussa has acquired Muro Pharmaceuticals of the USA. Degussa's subsidiary Asta Medica already had a 20% stake in the US company. The deal is subject to approval by the US Federal Trade Commission, and has been funded mainly through 63,000 Degussa shares, which corresponds to 31.5 million Deutschemarks ($20.6 million). If the existing stake is included, Degussa has paid a total of $350 million for Muro.

Under the terms of the agreement, Asta has an option on a new product. Muro specializes in the development and production of respiratory system drugs, and according to Degussa, has increased its sales fourfold since 1992 to around $120 million.

Degussa will report earnings for the fiscal year ended September 30, 1996 in November, and expects its pretax profits will be slightly above those reported a year earlier.