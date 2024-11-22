Developments In Iranian Health Care Sector

Little is really known about health care and the pharmaceutical industry in Iran, but several recent IRNA news agency announcements have shed some light on developments there. The following are summaries of these items:

- The Razi Research Center in Iran's Mazandaran province is currently producing 2 billion doses of vaccines and serums each year, saving Iran some $60 million in imports. The center produces 23 types of vaccines and four kinds of serums for the treatment of poisoning, as well as other medicines.

- Iranian and Georgian officials signed an agreement for bilateral cooperation in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries during a recent visit of Iranian President Rafsanjani to Tbilisi, the Georgian capital. It was also mentioned that Georgia may use Iranian transit facilities for its exports and imports;