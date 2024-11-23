Diflucan Indication Extension

Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole) has been approved in a one-dose regimen for the treatment of vaginal candidiasis by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug becomes the first one-dose oral preparation to be approved for this indication.
Pfizer will market the product in a single unit package containing one 150mg tablet and patient information, and also hopes to win approval to begin a direct-to-consumer advertising campaign. The average wholesale price of a 150mg tablet is $11.25, and Pfizer maintains that the new product will be more cost-effective than leading prescription treatments and some over-the-counter preparations.
Vaginal candidiasis is one of the most common infections among women - it is estimated that 75% of women in developed countries may suffer a bout at some time during their life and many have recurrent infections. A one-dose regimen will almost guarantee patient compliance. The new preparation will be marketed by Pfizer's Roerig sales force, under the company's policy of marketing drugs by disease target rather than by division.
