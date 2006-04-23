Digene to distribute Asuragen's CF test

Digene Corp, a maker and marketer of nucleic acid tests, and fellow USA-based Asuragen, a newly-formed molecular diagnostic company and formerly a division of Ambion, have entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement for the marketing and distribution of Asuragen's line of cystic fibrosis screening products.
Under the terms of the deal, Digene has paid an up-front fee and will make additional payments based on regulatory milestones. Further financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. In return, Digene acquires the exclusive rights to market and distribute Asuragen's Signature CF products worldwide.
In addition, the latter will develop, also for Digene's exclusive distribution, its next-generation CF test, Signature CF Expand, which adds to the mutation panel to include ethnic-specific mutations that can be adapted for use in carrier screening and may find additional utility for neonatal and newborn testing. Digene will have the first right of refusal on future genetic tests developed by Asuragen.
