Draig Therapeutics founded in 2024 in Cardiff, Wales through a partnership between Cardiff University's Medicines Discovery Institute and SV Health Investors.

In its Series A funding round, Draig raised $140 million from a consortium led by US investors, including SV Health Investors, Access Biotechnology, Canaan Partners, SR One, Sanofi Ventures, Schroders Capital, and ICG.

This capital will support the transition of its lead asset, DT‑101, into a global Phase II trial expected to enroll approximately 300 major depressive disorder patients, with data anticipated in 2027. The company also plans to initiate two additional drug candidates in 2026.