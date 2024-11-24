Company Overview

The company’s lead product candidate, DR-01, is a first-in-class antibody therapeutic capable of selectively depleting terminally differentiated cytotoxic cells such as autoreactive CD8 T cells, which are known to play a pathogenic role in various cancer and autoimmune diseases. As of Q3 2024, DR-01 is being evaluated in a Phase II study in patients with cytotoxic lymphomas and is expanding into various autoimmune indications.

Dren's Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform is a bispecific antibody-based technology that induces potent depletion of pathogenic cells, protein aggregates, and other disease-causing agents by engaging a novel phagocytic receptor that is selectively expressed on myeloid cells. Bispecific antibodies generated from the platform are specifically engineered to enable controlled myeloid cell activation only in the presence of the target antigen, which may result in greater therapeutic indexes and offer superior safety profiles compared to other therapeutic modalities such as T-cell engagers and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).