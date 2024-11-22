DRUG APPROVAL CHANGE IN MALAYSIA

At the end of 1991, the Drug Control Authority of the Malay- sian Ministry of Health implemented new procedures for submission of drug registration applications, and also for samples for registration.
These new procedures are aimed at reducing the time spent on processing and evaluating applications, according to the DCA. Previously, it says, the time taken to evaluate and process an application for registration was about six to 18 months, or even longer. Under the new procedure, the DCA hopes to process applications within three to six months, provided that the application file is submitted complete. However, submissions for New Chemical Entities are expected to take longer.
In order for the change to be implemented, the DCA secretariat will not be accepting applications for registration between December 1991 and May 1992, although samples for new submissions have been acceptable from January onwards.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze