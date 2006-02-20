Drug distributors could sue Czech Ministry

The Czech drug distribution industry body, the AVEL, has said it may sue the Health Ministry over debts, estimated at around 88.0 million euros ($105.2 million), for drug deliveries incurred by the hospitals and pharmacies unless the government issues guarantees to cover the non-payment. Health Minister David Rath has said the Ministry will ensure supplies if the AVEL companies pull out. The Ministry has declined to say which pharmaceutical distributor would step in, but has confirmed that it is a Czech company.
The drug distributors also say they are concerned about a new measure from the Ministry going through Parliament which would allow hospitals to sign contracts with health funds, which they believe would mean even more of them with a backlog of delayed payments.
