Drug Firms "Not Investing In Canada"

Separatist politicians in the Canadian province of Quebec say multinational pharmaceutical companies are not investing in the province, which is home to a large number of drug businesses, because of the federal government's lack of activity on the patents law, Bill c-91.

While in opposition, the Liberal Party had fought C-91, and pledged that once it was in power the law would undergo a thorough review, which was in any case required four years after its passage in 1993. In April, federal Industry Minister John Manley said the review would go ahead, but in June the Liberals' National Convention stopped short of approving a full review, instead requiring the government to encourage the use of generics, monitor the effects of C-91 on prescription drug costs, and for patent protection to be discussed at the National Health Forum.

Parti Quebecois vice president Bernard Landry said this perceived lack of action on C-91 is creating uncertainty which is hampering job creation in what is "a very important industry for Quebec." In the period before Quebec receives the sovereignty which the PQ seeks, he said, "a PQ government would fight tooth and nail against Ottawa's plans. After sovereignty, we'd have jurisdiction and we'll use it so that this uncertainty goes away."