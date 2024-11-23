Drug Firms Set Up Mercosur Group

Laboratorio Pablo Cassara of Argentina is organizing a network of small and medium-sized companies to make and distribute drugs in the Mercosur trading block (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), as well as Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru. The venture will offset competition from major international players in South America, it was noted.

Cassara has so far signed production agreements with Ewe and Austral of Argentina, and with Laboratorio Cristalia of Brazil. Distribution agreements have been signed with Drimant and Promofarma of Uruguay, Cristalia and Promofarma of Brazil, Euderma of Paraguay and Danes of Chile.