Drug Price Rises In Hungary

Reports from the Hungarian capital Budapest say that the retail price ofsubsidized drugs in the country may rise by an average 13%-14% in 1997, compared with the originally planned 8.5% increase, according to MTI Econews.
Changes may also be expected in drug price subsidies, said Mihaly Kokeny, a nominee for the position of Minister of Welfare. The 1997 budget bill in Hungary allocates 85.58 billion forint ($523 million) for drug price subsidies. However, drug prices may not be raised by more than the projected rate of inflation of 18% in 1997. The officially-regulated price margin for drug retailers is now 17.17% but this could go to over 18% in 1997.
