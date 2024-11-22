DRUG SHARE OF MEDICAL COSTS DROP

Last month the Japanese Ministry of Health published figures from its medical care survey showing that in 1990 the percentage of drug costs in total medical expenditures bill dropped 2.7 points to 28.6%, according to Pharma Japan, which said that this reflects the reduction in reimbursement prices.
This rise, it added, is nearly equal to the virtual increase, after exclusion of the effects of the reimbursement price cuts, in medical fees that took place in 1990. The Ministry's survey was based on 260,000 applications for reimbursement under government-managed employee health insurance programs inspected in June 1990, covering dental and medical fields.
