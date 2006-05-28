"Drugmaking boosts" Swaziland economy

At a ceremony marking the opening of a new pharmaceutical plant and the 10th anniversary of Mchepa Chemical Industries, the King of Swaziland said that drug manufacturing is a boost to the local economy.

Mchepa's main customer is the Swaziland government, as well as privately-owned pharmacies and clinics, according to a report in the Swazi Observer. Importing drugs is an expense, noted King Mswati III, and having a domestic industry not only saves on this cost, but also boosts the economy by creating jobs. He also called on Mchepa's management to buy and use local raw materials to further boost the domestic economy.